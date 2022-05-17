Cubs-Pirates benches clear after Willson Contreras-Dan Vogelbach play

Cubs-Pirates benches clear after Vogelbach play at plate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A brief kerfuffle broke out between the Cubs and Pirates Tuesday night after a play at home plate involving Dan Vogelbach and Willson Contreras.

Vogelbach tried to score on a fly ball to Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki after hitting a standup triple. Suzuki has a good arm and fired a strike home to Contreras.

The throw beat Vogelbach by several feet, and he slid in a bit awkwardly, making for a minor collision with Contreras — who appeared to then check to make sure Vogelbach was OK.

Vogelbach flipped Contreras’ mask away, to which the Cubs catcher appeared to take exception. The two exchanged words as both benches and bullpen.

That the skirmish involved Vogelbach and Contreras was a bit odd. They were teammates in the Cubs farm system from 2012-16.

The Cubs traded Vogelbach to the Mariners in 2016 for Mike Montgomery, and Contreras was promoted to the big leagues that summer.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!