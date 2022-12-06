Cubs, former Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger agree to deal

Cubs agree to deal with former MVP Cody Bellinger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jed Hoyer said the Monday the Cubs have “a lot of offers” out to free agents, and they’ve made their first significant roster addition of the winter.

The Cubs have agreed to a one-year deal with former Dodgers outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger, NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer confirmed.

The deal is for one year and worth $17.5 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Bellinger, 27, was non-tendered by the Dodgers last month entering his final year of arbitration following two underperforming seasons that were in part due to injuries.

But Bellinger is a bounce-back candidate who has a recent MVP on his mantle (2019) and will help the Cubs address one, if not multiple needs this winter due to his versatility.

