Cubs farm director Jared Banner on organization’s top prospects and more

Jared Banner, the vice president of player development for the Chicago Cubs, walked into a suite in the Principal Park press box Tuesday night, set down his stuff and looked around the stadium.

“It’s beautiful so far,” Banner said of the park. “They do a great job here.”

Tuesday night’s game between the St. Paul Saints and the Iowa Cubs, Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate, was Banner’s first trip to Principal Park. Banner is in his first season as the club’s farm director.

“I’m excited to be here,” Banner said.

Banner wanted to meet with Iowa’s coaching staff, chat with players and get an up-close look at some of the organization’s top minor-league players.

Before Tuesday’s game, he spoke with the Des Moines Register about several topics surrounding the team’s minor-league system.

Iowa Cubs pitcher Caleb Kilian has continued to make a compelling case for his first big-league callup.

Caleb Kilian is still ‘close’

Kilian, a 24-year-old right-hander, is the top pitching prospect in the Cubs’ system. Kilian has gone 2-0 with a 2.06 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP in his first nine starts this season. He’s tallied 41 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings of work.

Kilian, the No. 5 prospect in the system according to MLB Pipeline, has yet to make the jump to the big leagues. The Cubs opted to go with Matt Swarmer for a doubleheader start Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers instead of Kilian. But Banner said Kilian is “still close.”

Banner: “I will say that by performing so well, he’s put himself in the conversations. But time will ultimately tell when the right time is.”

Three guys have been really impressive

Robel Garcia, infielder Jared Young and pitcher Cayne Ueckert have caught Banner’s attention. Garcia is coming off an incredible stretch that saw him hit eight home runs in nine games. Young has been one of Iowa’s most reliable hitters, tallying a .266/.355/.506 slash line with nine homers in his first 41 games. Ueckert, ranked the 28th-best prospect in the system according to MLB Pipeline, went 3-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 20 strikeouts in his first 19 1/3 innings of work.

Banner: “Obviously Robel had a really impressive month with a lot of the power he’s displayed. Jared Young’s had a quietly very strong season. He’s had some bad luck in spurts but you look at his underlying numbers, he’s really hit a ton since the season began — he’s been pretty consistent as well. So he jumps out also. Cayne’s really picked it up of late. His last few outings, the last couple of weeks have been a lot better. I think he’s turned that corner and made that adjustment.

Iowa native Bryce Ball has looked sharp

The Mason City native was prospering in the Atlanta Braves system before he was shipped off to the Cubs as part of the Joc Pederson deal. Ball has had a huge season in Double-A, where he’s hit .286/.368/.470 with 11 doubles and six homers in his first 44 games with the Tennessee Smokies.

Banner: “He’s had a great year so far. The thing that he does that is pretty impressive is he has power but he also doesn’t strike out much, which is a pretty rare combination. So he’s doing a great job. His defense is improving. We’re really excited about him.”

