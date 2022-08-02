Cubs fans thrilled after team holds onto Willson Contreras, Ian Happ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Two All-Stars on the Chicago Cubs will continue to call Wrigley Field home.

The team held onto Willson Contreras and Ian Happ through the 2022 MLB trade deadline, which came to an end at 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Sitting almost 20 games under .500, the Cubs were viewed as potential sellers heading into this year’s deadline. Contreras, who started the 2022 MLB All-Star Game behind the plate, was viewed as the top catcher up for grabs. Happ, meanwhile, is a first-time All-Star who can play all over the field defensively.

The two players knew their time as teammates could be coming to a close, as shown with an embrace in the Cubs’ dugout during their last home game on July 26:

Instead, they will return to Wrigley Field on Friday when the Miami Marlins come to Chicago. If the reception on Twitter is any indication, Contreras and Happ will be met with lots of love from the Cubs faithful:

While there was plenty of positive reaction, not everybody was thrilled with the Cubs’ deadline inaction:

Contreras will become a free agent after this season, while Happ is under team control through 2023.