Cubs’ comeback against Mariners one of the biggest since 1994

Cubs' comeback against Mariners one of the biggest

It got off to a rough start. The Chicago Cubs found themselves down 7-0 to the Seattle Mariners after the top of the second inning

Then the bats came alive and the Cubs put up eight runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead.

And the Cubs wouldn’t relinquish the lead and would go on to win the game 14-9.

It was one run shy of tying the Cubs’ record for largest comeback wins in the Wild Card era.

T-1. April 14, 2018 vs. Atlanta Braves – 8 runs

T-1. May 30, 2008 vs. Colorado Rockies – 8 runs

T-1. September 12, 1998 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 8 runs

T-4. Tuesday vs. Seattle Mariners – 7 runs

T-4. June 19, 2009 vs. Cleveland Guardians – 7 runs

T-4. September 12, 2006 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 7 runs

The first run in the Cubs’ comeback came in the bottom of the second inning courtesy of a Yan Gomes hit, which scored Cody Bellinger.

The third inning is when the Cubs’ bats really came alive.

Trey Mancini hit a two-run homer to center field, scoring Dansby Swanson.

A Eric Hosmer single scored Cody Bellinger, narrowing the gap to 7-4.

Then Nelson Velázquez stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and he launched one into the bleachers to give the Cubs a 9-7 lead.

The home run is the seventh of Velazquez’s big-league career, and the first grand slam he has hit in the majors.

After not making the team out of spring training, Velázquez got off to a red-hot start at Triple-A Iowa, with three home runs and seven RBI’s in just 33 at-bats. He also batted .364 in Des Moines, and was recalled to the Cubs’ roster in recent days, replacing pitcher Javier Assad.

Coming into Tuesday’s game, Velázquez had six home runs and 26 RBI’s in 78 career Major League games.

