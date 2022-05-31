Cubs’ Christopher Morel ties Willson Contreras’ franchise record

Morel makes history, ties Contreras’ franchise record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Christopher Morel’s strong start to his big-league career has officially reached historic levels.

With a well-struck single in the sixth inning Monday night, Morel has reached base in 13 straight games to start his big-league career. That ties Cubs catcher Willson Contreras for the longest such streak in franchise history.

“We’re working for these moments,” said Morel, who was not aware he reached the mark. “Keep going, keep working hard and get more hits.”

Morel has continued to impress the Cubs since they called him up from Double-A Tennessee two weeks ago. He bumped his slash line Monday to .286/.386/.469 through his first 13 games.

He’s also played four different positions — third base, second base, center field and shortstop — in the early going and has taken over the leadoff spot of late.

Morel said every time he sees first base coach Mike Napoli, he says “see you on first,” a sign of the confidence he’s shown since coming up. He called his shot before homering in his first career plate appearance.

“If I’m not believing in myself, then who’s going to trust me?” Morel said. “Every time I go to home plate, I try to trust myself.”

But as much as he’s confident in himself, the team’s belief in him goes a long way, too.

“Ross trusts me,” Morel said. “He puts me in the starting lineup. They give me that confidence, so I need to believe in myself and try to be on base every time I can.”

