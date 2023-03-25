Cuban migrants arrive at Key West airport on a motorized hang glider

That’s quite an entrance.

Two Cuban migrants arrived at Key West International Airport in Florida Saturday on a motorized hang glider.

The pair touched down at 10:30 a.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Neither was injured.

Both men were turned over to the custody of U.S. Border Patrol, officials said.

“There were no interruptions in service and operations continue as normal,” said Richard Strickland, director of airports at Key West International Airport.

The Sunshine state has experienced a surge in migrants from Cuba in recent months, although usually by sea instead of air.





A pair of Cuban migrants arrived in Florida on a motorized hang glider MCSO – Florida Keys/Facebook

Economic hardships and the country’s continued authoritarian leadership has driven thousands of Cubans to make the treacherous journey crossing the Straits of Florida.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Agent Walter Slosar told Patch in February that since Oct. 1, the federal law enforcement agency’s Miami Sector has seen “over a 400 percent increase in migrant encounters.”