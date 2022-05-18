CSCO Stock: Order Growth Seen Decelerating

Cisco Systems‘ (CSCO) product order growth will likely cool off, analysts say, when fiscal third-quarter earnings for CSCO stock are reported late Wednesday.







The computer networking giant has reported product order growth of more than 30% for three straight quarters. In the January quarter, product orders jumped 33%.

“We don’t forecast orders, but expect deceleration from 30%-plus in the last three quarters,” Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold said in a recent note to clients.

He added: “Without a price hike, customers have less incentive to place orders. While a near-term risk that will feed the bears, we think the stock should trade on revenue, earnings and cash flow and not overreact to order changes.”

CSCO Stock: 3% Earnings Growth Expected

At Morgan Stanley, analyst Meta Marshall said in an earnings preview: “While we are not expecting 30%-plus orders like we have seen in the last three quarters, we do think something north of 20% is doable given the extent of early ordering we are seeing.”

Barclays analyst Tim Long has a similar view for the Cisco earnings report.

“Based on our analysis of product order growth vs. Cisco product revenue for the past four years, we see solid product order growth in the April quarter,” Long said in his note to clients. “We model a slight deceleration to 20% year-over-year growth from 31% to 33% level seen in the last three quarters.”

CSCO stock analysts are projecting April quarter Cisco earnings of 86 cents, up from 83 cents a year earlier. Cisco revenue is expected to come in at $13.34 billion, up from $12.8 billion.

Price Hikes Amid Supply Issues

Cisco has hiked prices amid supply chain issues and component shortages. Amid volatility in the tech-heavy Nasdaq, Cisco stock has retreated 22% in 2022.

Technical ratings have weakened, according to IBD Stock Checkup. CSCO stock currently holds a Relative Strength Rating of 62 out of a best-possible 99.

CSCO stock has an Accumulation/Distribution Rating of D-minus, according to IBD MarketSmith analysis. On an A+ to E scale, the rating measures institutional buying and selling in a stock. Cisco stock holds an entry point of 58.73.

Shares fell 3% to 49.06 in afternoon trading on Wednesday as the Nasdaq again retreated.

