Cryptocurrency Solana Roars Back With Dramatic Price Surge

It’s a real comeback — the return with fanfare of a cryptocurrency that many experts and industry sources gave up almost for dead after the bankruptcy of the empire of Sam Bankman-Fried on Nov. 11.

Solana (SOL), they said, was not going to be able to survive the earthquake represented by the fall of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange and its sister company Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also acts as a trading platform for institutional investors.