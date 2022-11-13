Cryptocurrency Solana Collapses in FTX Scandal

Solana, considered, until recently, to be one of the cryptocurrencies with a promising future, is in the process of completely collapsing.

The token lost 61.6% of its value in the last seven days, according to data firm CoinGecko. Solana (SOL) prices are now down 95% from their all-time high of November 6, 2021. SOL is currently trading around $14.12 from $259.96 in November 2021.

SOL’s collapse is due to the November 8 implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy three days later due to a cash crunch.