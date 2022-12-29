Crypto Winter Gets Colder as Kraken Closes Japanese Operations

The crypto winter just got a bit colder.

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said it had decided to cease its operations in Japan and deregister from the country’s regulatory agency as of Jan. 31. 

The company said the move reflects “current market conditions” in the country as well as a weak global crypto market. 

“The decision is part of Kraken’s efforts to prioritize resources and investments in those areas that align with our strategy and will best position Kraken for long-term success,” the company said in a statement Wednesday. 