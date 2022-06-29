Crypto Warning From Within: Billionaire Says More Bad News Ahead

The list of damage is growing every day.

The crypto market has lost more than $2.1 trillion since its November high, according to data from the firm CoinGecko. 

Bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, is down 71% to $20,086.93 from its Nov. 10 all-time high of $69,044.77. Ether, the Ethereum platform token and second largest cryptocurrency by market value, is down 76.8% to $1,129.75 from its November all-time high of $4,878.26.

In addition to cryptocurrencies, firms are also weakened. Lender Celsius Network has gone silent after suspending fund withdrawals and all other operations on its platform. Visitors and customers are no longer greeted with a message asking them to be patient.