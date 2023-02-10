Crypto tumble as concerns over regulation intensifies

Bitcoin tumbled to a three-week low Thursday, as crypto exchange Kraken halted its staking program and agreed to pay $30 million to settle charges brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
The largest cryptocurrency
BTCUSD,
fell more than 4% Thursday to as low as $21,850, according to CoinDesk data. Ether dropped 4.5% to around $1,572.
The SEC charged Kraken with “failing to register the offer and sale of their crypto asset staking-as-a-service program, whereby investors transfer crypto assets to Kraken for staking in exchange for advertised annual investment returns of as much as 21 percent,” according to a statement Thursday.
Crypto investors are worried that the SEC might file similar charges for other staking services providers, and hurt cryptocurrencies based on proof-of-stake blockchains such as Ethereum
ETHUSD,
Cardano
ADAUSD,
Avalanche
AVAXUSD,
Polkadot
DOTUSD,
and Polygon
MATICUSD,
among others.