Crypto: Trump's ex-Ally's Bitcoin Troubles Worsen

The past few days have been eventful for Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director under Donald Trump. He spent 11 days in the role.

“The Mooch,” as he is nicknamed, recently made the rounds of the media to try to reassure on the financial situation of Skybridge Capital, the fund he created and of which he is one of the managers. 

Skybridge is one of the firms that bet that Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, would reach $100,000 per unit. But the fall in the price of Bitcoin, and digital currencies in general, since the beginning of the year has weakened the bet of Skybridge and more particularly of its smaller funds like Legion Strategies.