Crypto platform Voyager Digital shares plunge 60% after revealing $665 million exposure to embattled hedge fund; considers issuing default notice

Crypto platform Voyager Digital Ltd.

VOYG,

-58.13%

shares plunged more than 60% Wednesday after the company said its subsidiary Voyager Digital LLC, may issue a notice of default to embattled crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital for failure to repay its loan.

Voyager’s exposure to Three Arrows includes 15,250 bitcoin, or about $315 million based on the crypto’s recent price, and $350 million worth of the stable coin USDC, the lender said in a statement Wednesday. Bitcoin is trading at around $20,629 Wednesday, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data.