Crypto: Liquidity Crisis Spreads to Major Exchanges

The list of collateral victims of the liquidity crunch currently affecting crypto lenders is far from fully known. 

If indeed we already have two dominoes that have fallen, it will take time to know the names of the different firms exposed to this debacle which has renewed a great mistrust of the crypto industry.

It all started with the dramatic collapse of sister tokens Luna and UST in May, which led to the disappearance of at least $55 billion. Since then, we learned that the hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, also known as 3AC, had invested large sums of money in Luna. 