Crypto Is Losing a Big Trader. A Top Exchange May Also Be Worthless.

The world of cryptocurrency remains in turmoil. The dust hasn’t settled, but it looks like the market will lose one one of its most influential trading firms, and possibly one of the largest exchanges.

FTX—once one of the largest venues for crypto trading—stands at the heart of a meltdown in digital asset market. Prices of



Bitcoin



prices have fallen 15% in days, even counting a surge as markets took off on Thursday, amid selling in response to fear that there could be painful knock-on effects across the crypto landscape.