Crypto Exchange Huobi Has Bad News

This is bad news that the cryptocurrency industry could have done without. 

The latest episode suggests that the very difficult period that the young Blockchain-powered financial services industry is going through is far from over.

The cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has just announced a 20% reduction in its workforce in a general move to reduce costs to cope with the fall in cryptocurrency prices.

“With the current state of the bear market, a very lean team will be maintained going forward,” the Huobi spokesperson told news agency Reuters.