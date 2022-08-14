Crypto Evangelist Mark Cuban Is in Trouble

by

Mark Cuban should have expected it. 

Since crypto lender Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, criticism of the billionaire and owner of the NBA Dallas Mavericks team has been raining down on social media. 

These critics accuse him of promoting the platform and therefore hold him responsible for the losses they say they suffered as we wrote on July 8. These reproaches now result in a class action lawsuit against the successful entrepreneur.

These angry individual investors claim that Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks tricked them into investing in Voyager Digital, which went bankrupt and cost them some $5 billion in total, according to the complaint. The complaint is based on another complaint filed already in December against Voyager Digital.