Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

The crypto industry is plunged into a new crisis of confidence. 

As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year.

The consequences and implications of this drama are still far from being established as the shock is colossal. 

Sam Bankman-Fried, who emerged this summer as the savior of crypto firms on the verge of bankruptcy, agreed within 24 hours to sell his empire to his great rival Changpeng Zhao.

This empire is made up of the FTX.com exchange, two of whose ambassadors are sports stars Stephen Curry and Tom Brady. There is also the high frequency trading platform Alameda Research. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.