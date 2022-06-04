Crypto: Coinbase and the Winklevoss Twins Confirm Tough Times Are Ahead

The tough time that the crypto sphere is going through is not about to go away.

Judging by the recent decisions announced by the big names in the sector, it is even logical to say that what industry sources call “crypto winter” will continue for several more weeks, at least, even if volatility is the key word in the space.

The last episode of “crypto winter” lasted from 2018 to fall 2020 before prices rebounded and soared to record highs in 2021.

Coinbase  (COIN) , the most popular of American digital currency trading platforms, has just announced new cost-saving measures. These include an indefinite suspension of hiring. Worse, the firm will rescind certain job offers made to candidates.