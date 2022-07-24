Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

The crypto industry is currently going through a crisis that has already crushed some major players like hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and lenders Celsius Network and Voyager Digital. 

After losing over $2 trillion in less than nine months, the cryptocurrency market has more or less stabilized over the past few days. But it was also at this time that bad news was issued by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.

The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase  (COIN) – Get Coinbase Global Inc Report exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. 