Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

The adventure of celebrities in the crypto space is turning into a real nightmare.

After lawsuits against billionaire Mark Cuban along with bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Naomi Osaka, Gisele Bundchen, Larry David and others in the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a new class action lawsuit has just been filed against a dozen celebrities about non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.