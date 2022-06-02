CRWD Stock Falls Even As CrowdStrike Earnings, Revenue Jump

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) on Thursday reported April-quarter profit and revenue that topped estimates while another financial metric edged by views. The company’s outlook for earnings also came in above expectations, but CRWD stock fell.







CrowdStrike earnings were 31 cents a share, up 210% from a year earlier, on an adjusted basis. Including acquisitions, revenue jumped 61% to $487.8 million.

Analysts polled by Factset had projected CrowdStrike earnings of 23 cents on revenue of $464 million for the period ended April 30.

A year earlier, the Sunnyvale, Calif.-based cybersecurity firm earned 10 cents a share on revenue of $303 million.

“Management noted that the strong start to the year included a record quarter for modules deployed in the public cloud,” RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg said in a note to clients. Modules are add-on products that customers can buy a la carte on the cloud.

Key Financial Metric For CRWD Stock

Wall Street also focuses on annual recurring revenue, or ARR. It’s a financial metric tied to subscription customer growth.

During the quarter, ARR increased 61% to $1.92 billion. That edged by estimates for ARR of $1.91 billion.

For the July quarter, CrowdStrike forecast revenue of $514.7 million versus estimates of $509.8 million.

CrowdStrike reported first-quarter earnings after the market close. CrowdStrike stock fell 3.5% to 168 in extended trading on the stock market today. Shares jumped 7.8% during the regular trading day.

Heading into the CrowdStrike earnings report, the cybersecurity stock had retreated 18% thus far in 2022. CRWD stock owned a Relative Strength Rating of only 26 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

Cybersecurity Stock To Watch

The cybersecurity company uses machine learning, one form of artificial intelligence, in its products. It also uses a specialized database to detect malware on laptops, mobile phones and other devices that access corporate networks.

Also, CrowdStrike is building a broad, threat-detection cybersecurity platform. Called XDR, or extended detection and response, it monitors endpoints as well as web/email gateways, web application firewalls and cloud business workloads.

CrowdStrike is one of many cybersecurity stocks to watch.

