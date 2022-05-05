Cruise passengers forced to quarantine after COVID outbreak on Carnival ship

Reuters Videos

Beijing back to work after 5-day COVID break

STORY: The capital’s streets were slightly less busy than on a normal working day as authorities have encouraged people to work from home and the closure of scores of bus routes and more than 10% of subway stations as part of COVID precautions has complicated commuting. Still, many subway trains looked crowded and office districts were busy. Many people took to bicycles to get around.Some isolated lockdowns of residential buildings and the closure of gyms, restaurants and other venues remained in force. Even so, residents interviewed by Reuters were unfazed by the extension of COVID-19 curbs on many public venues, as authorities stepped up efforts in line with the country’s uncompromising “zero-COVID” policy.Mainland China reported 5,113 new coronavirus cases on May 4, of which 373 were symptomatic and 4,740 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.