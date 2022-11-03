Cruise Line Stocks May Be Worth Revisiting. But Navigate With Caution.

Two of the world’s biggest cruise operators



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings



and



Royal Caribbean Cruises



will report earnings in the coming days at a cautiously optimistic time for the sector.

The industry was battered by the pandemic and its recovery has also lagged behind other sectors but there are finally reasons to at least reconsider cruise line stocks. Pricing and bookings appear robust heading into 2023, a strong dollar should bring about a travel boost as Americans make the most of weaker currencies overseas, and Covid restrictions are finally a thing of the past.