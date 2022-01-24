‘Cruella’, ‘Dune’ – Complete List – The Hamden Journal

The Art Directors Guild has announced nominations for the 26th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features, with nominees in the top categories including Licorice Pizza, Cruella, Dune, In The Heights, The White Lotus and Encanto.

Winners will be announced at the ADG Awards ceremony, which returns to a live-in person event at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles Downtown Hotel on Saturday, March 5. Today’s announcement was made by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer Michael Allen Glover, ADG.

As previously announced, director Denis Villeneuve (Dune) will receive the William Cameron Menzies Award. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) will receive the Cinematic Imagery Award. The ADG Awards honor excellence in Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films.

The producer of the 2022 ADG Awards is Art Director Michael Allen Glover, ADG (The Alienist, Solos and Station Eleven). Joining the team as stage designer is Emmy-winning Production Designer Brian J. Stonestreet, ADG (Golden Globes, Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards).

The complete roster of nominees follows:

NOMINEES FOR FEATURE FILM:

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

The French Dispatch

Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

Licorice Pizza

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Nightmare Alley

Production Designer: Tamara Deverell

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Production Designer: Stefan Dechant

West Side Story

Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

Cruella

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Cruella

Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

Dune

Production Designer: Patrice Vermette

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Production Designer: François Audouy

The Green Knight

Production Designer: Jade Healy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Production Designer: Sue Chan

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Candyman

Production Designer: Cara Brower

Don’t Look Up

Production Designer: Clayton Hartley

In the Heights

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

The Lost Daughter

Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg

No Time to Die

Production Designer: Mark Tildesley

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Encanto

Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové

Luca

Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares

Raya and the Last Dragon

Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis

Sing 2

Art Director: Olivier Adam

NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION :

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Foundation: “The Emperor’s Peace”

Production Designer: Rory Cheyne

The Great: “Dickhead,” “Seven Days,” “Wedding”

Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola

Loki: “Glorious Purpose”

Production Designer: Kasra Farahani

Lost In Space: “Three Little Birds”

Production Designer: Alec Hammond

The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth”

Production Designer: Andrew Laws

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Chicago”

Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams

The Morning Show: “My Least Favorite Year,” “It’s Like the Flu,” “A Private Person”

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

Squid Game: “Gganbu”

Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun

Succession: “The Disruption,” “Too Much Birthday”

Production Designer: Stephen Carter

Yellowstone: “No Kindness for the Coward”

Production Designer: Cary White

‘The White Lotus’

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Halston

Production Designer: Mark Ricker

Mare of Easttown

Production Designer: Keith P. Cunningham

The Underground Railroad

Production Designer: Mark Friedberg

WandaVision

Production Designer: Mark Worthington

The White Lotus

Production Designer: Laura Fox

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Hacks: “Primm”

Production Designer: Jon Carlos

Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime”

Production Designer: Curt Beech

Schmigadoon!: “Schmigadoon!”

Production Designer: Bo Welch

Ted Lasso: “Carol of the Bells,” “Man City,” “Beard After Hours”

Production Designer: Paul Cripps

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Prisoner,” “The Cloak of Duplication,” “The Siren”

Production Designer: Kate Bunch

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Bob ❤ Abishola: “Bowango”

Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen

Call Your Mother: “Pilot”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

The Conners – Season 3: “A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake,”

“An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride”

Production Designer: John Shaffner

Dave: “Ad Man,” “Enlightened Dave,” “Dave”

Production Designer: Almitra Corey

Family Reunion: “Remember When M’Dear Changed History?”

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

Punky Brewster: “Put a Ring on It”

Production Designer: Kristan Andrews

COMMERCIALS

Anhauser-Busch Super Bowl LV: “Let’s Grab a Beer”

Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

Apple: Introducing iPhone 13 Pro

Production Designer: Dylan Kahn

Apple: “Saving Simon” Shot on iPhone 13 Pro

Production Designer: Chelsea Oliver

Apple Music: “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Gucci: “Aria”

Production Designer: Jeremy Reed

Neom: “Made to Change”

Production Designer: François Audouy

MUSIC VIDEOS

Coldplay “Higher Power”

Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos

Coldplay X BTS: “My Universe”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers”

Production Designer: François Audouy

P!nk: “All I Know So Far”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well”

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “If I’m Paying These Chili’s Prices, You Cannot Taste My Steak!”

Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: “Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff”

Production Designer: John Janavs

RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Condragulations,” “Bossy Rossy Rubot,” “Gettin’ Lucky”

Production Designer: James McGowan

Saturday Night Live: “Host: Dan Levy + Music: Phoebe Bridgers,” “Host: Maya Rudolph +

Music: Jack Harlow,” “Host: Kim Kardashian West + Music: Halsey”

Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

Waffles + Mochi: “Tomato”

Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

VARIETY SPECIAL

American Express – Unstaged (with SZA)

Production Designer: Carlos Laszlo

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Production Designer: James Kronzer

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “Facts of Life – Kids Can Be Cruel (320) & Diff’rent Strokes –

Willis’ Privacy (115)

Production Designer: Stephan Olson

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Supervising Art Director: Steve Morden

Yearly Departed

Production Designer: Frida Oliva