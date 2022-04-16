Cruel Intentions cast reunites in front of Ryan Phillippe’s butt

The road to Ryan Phillippe’s butt is paved with Cruel Intentions, as the movie’s cast learned while holding a mini reunion for Sarah Michelle Gellar’s 45th birthday.

In celebration of Gellar’s big day Thursday, the actress met up with Phillippe and Selma Blair, who co-starred with her in the 1999 romantic drama. Together, they posed for photos in front of artwork inspired by scenes from the film — including that infamous shot of Phillippe’s behind.

“Art and surprises on my birthday. What a special day,” Gellar wrote alongside the photos on Instagram.

Blair added, “Happy birthday SMG. I love you forever and have since we met.”

Since its theatrical bow 23 years ago, Cruel Intentions has gone on to become a cult classic, grossing $76 million at the box office on a $10 million budget before spawning a direct-to-DVD sequel. It was also heavily spoofed in the 2001 satire Not Another Teen Movie.

NBC later developed a pilot series as a sequel to the Roger Kumble–directed film with Gellar set to reprise her role, though the project didn’t move forward.

Gellar previously told EW that her team didn’t initially want her to appear in the film because of its story’s sexually charged themes, which involve a pair of wealthy, volatile siblings at a prestigious prep school who devise a plot to seduce their headmaster’s virgin daughter (Reese Witherspoon).

Everett Collection ‘Cruel Intentions’ stars Selma Blair, Ryan Phillippe, and Sarah Michelle Gellar

“My reps thought it was a terrible idea for me. They were like, ‘You’re Buffy! People have this great idea of you — why shatter it?’ I was like, ‘That’s the point,'” she said. “I was so determined to be a part of this, I would pester Neal to find out what party Roger was going to, and then I would show up. I would find out when they were having meetings in [producer] Neal [H. Moritz]’s office, and then I would show up.”

See more photos from the cheeky Cruel Intentions reunion above.

