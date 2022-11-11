Crucial Kherson bridge ‘blown up’ by retreating Russians

Residents wake up to find two spans of the Antonivskyi bridge missing

A crucial bridge linking Ukraine’s Kherson to the rest of the region in the north has been apparently blown up by retreating Russian forces.

Russia earlier this week said it was going to pull out all of its troops from Kherson in light of incessant Ukrainian attacks and move to the western bank of the Dnipro River, closer to Russia-occupied Crimea.

Footages and video from the Dnipro on Friday morning showed several sections of the Antonivsky bridge missing.

Alexander Kots, a reporter for Russia’s best-selling tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, on Friday morning filmed himself standing on the edge of what appears to be the bombed-out bridge.

“It looks like it has been blown up as Russian troops moved to the left bank,” he said.

“There are no troops on the other side left.”

09:27 AM

South Korea to ‘send shells to Ukraine via US’

South Korea has reportedly signed off on a confidential deal to send artillery shells to Ukraine for the first time through the United States, in a move that will potentially put Seoul at odds with Pyongyang and Moscow, writes Nicola Smith, the Telegraph’s Asia correspondent.

The agreement, reported by the Wall Street Journal, will see the US purchase 100,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition to be delivered to Ukraine, reflecting the need to resupply globally dwindling stocks of munitions ten months after Russia invaded its neighbour.

Lee Jong-sup, Seoul’s defence minister, reportedly “agreed in principle” to the deal when he met with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier this month.

The decision places the South in a proxy battle with its rival North Korea, which the White House accused last week of providing shells to Russia via shipments to the Middle East.

However, sending the weapons through the US allows Seoul, which has growing ambitions to be a major global arms supplier, to uphold its public pledge not to send lethal military support to Kyiv while also assisting Washington, its most important ally in defending South Korea from the North’s nuclear threat.

The rounds will be sufficient to supply Ukraine for several weeks at a defining time in the war when it is starting to make significant gains in forcing Russian forces out of the strategic city of Kherson.

09:03 AM

Russians ‘destroy Antonivskyi bridge’ in Kherson

Russian forces are believed to have destroyed the Antonivskyi road bridge across the Dnipro river in Kherson city.

Online footage has shown a large section of the key supply bridge missing, as Moscow begins its prolonged withdrawal from the strategic capital in the south of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defence described the bridge as a “key vulnerability for Russian forces” as it came under repeated Ukrainian rocket fire, using US-made Himars systems, in the summer.

It is one of two important crossings across the Dnipro, the other near the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

08:40 AM

Rescuers digging for survivors as Mykolaiv death toll rises to six

Six people were killed in a Russian rocket attack on an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv early on Friday, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said.

Rescuers were digging through the debris for survivors, Senkevych wrote on Telegram.

08:29 AM

Ukrainian soldiers treated in Bakhmut, Donetsk

A Ukrainian soldier helps a wounded comrade at a hospital in Bakhmut, Donetsk region – Libkos/AP

08:24 AM

Apartment block blast kills at least five in Mykolaiv, says Ukraine

At least five people have been killed after a Russian strike on five-storey apartment block, the southern city’s regional governor has said.

Vitaliy Kim confirmed there had been fatalities in the latest fatal attack on the frontline city that has been battered for months by Russian forces.

In Donetsk, two were killed and five were injured in Russia’s attacks over the past 24 hours, according to the region’s governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

These did not include any attacks in occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha.

08:13 AM

Ukraine negotiations with Russia ‘not possible’, top prosecutor says

Resuming negotations with Russia is “not possible”, Ukraine’s top prosecutor said amid reports US officials had encouraged Kyiv’s leaders to hold talks to end the war.

Andriy Kostin told the BBC he is looking to establish a special international tribunal to hold Russia accountable for the war it began.

Repeating demands for war reparations through the confiscation of Russian assets, Mr Kostin said: “People are suffering because of aggression of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin into Ukraine.

“They don’t hear missiles. They don’t know what is bombing. They don’t know what is killing, rape, looting.”

He acknowledged Europeans were paying higher prices for food and fuel but countered that “Ukrainians are paying for by their lives for the same struggle”.

“I don’t think that the issue of resuming any negotiations is possible,” he said.

08:03 AM

‘Monkey with a grenade’ Putin unlikely to use nukes, Ukraine’s defence chief says

Ukraine’s defence minister described Vladimir Putin as a “monkey with a grenade” but said the Russian president was unlikely start a nuclear war as it would endanger its relations with India and China.

Vladimir Putin has indicated he would use nuclear weapons if needed to defend Russia, but Oleksii Reznikov said: “I don’t think they will use it. But again, when you have a monkey with a grenade for a neighbour you have to estimate all kinds of risks.”

He also dismissed as “crazy” the idea Moscow might blow up the vast southern Kakhovka dam as it withdraws from Kherson city, saying that such a move would flood areas controlled by Moscow and also cut off their access to fresh water supply via a canal from the Dnipro river to annexed Crimea.

Both sides in the conflict have accused the other of planning to destroy the dam.

07:45 AM

TV centre blown up amid looting in Kherson

A TV broadcasting centre has been blown in Kherson city amid widespread looting after Russia announced its withdrawal from the key port city, local Ukrainian media say.

The Ukrainian-appointed governor of Kherson region, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said Russian troops had “taken away public equipment, damaged power lines and wanted to leave a trap behind them”.

Deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar added on Telegram: “The Russian Federation is looting our museums in the temporarily occupied territories, removing Wi-Fi routers from homes and physically abusing our people. It is hopeless civilizational backwardness.”

News site IMI said: “Today, during the day, Russian troops blew up the broadcasting centre of Kherson television.

“According to our contacts the [television] tower remained intact.”