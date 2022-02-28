Crowder advances to area consolation finals

Feb. 28—The Demonettes are one game closer.
Local teams continued their journeys in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B area basketball tournament on Monday, where three local teams were set to play.
Crowder powered its way to a 56-51 win over Webbers Falls, advancing the Demonettes the Class A Area IV consolation finals. The Demonettes will now face off against the loser between Caddo and Strother at 6:30 p.m. in Shawnee on Tuesday for a spot in the Class A State Tournament.
Here are the complete brackets for local Class A-B girls teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
AT KELLYVILLE
SATURDAY
G1: Stuart 56, Foyil 26
G2: Ripley 45, Depew 42
MONDAY
G3: Ripley 32, Stuart 28
G4: Okarche vs. Vanoss, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
TUESDAY
G5: Ripley vs. Loser G4, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
AREA IV
AT SHAWNEE
SATURDAY
G1: Crowder 42, Red Oak 28
G2: Webbers Falls 46, Allen 21
MONDAY
G3: Crowder 56, Webbers Falls 51
G4: Caddo vs. Strother, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
TUESDAY
G5: Crowder vs. Loser G4, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
CLASS B
AREA IV
AT WILBURTON
SATURDAY
G1: LeFlore 56, Stringtown 50
G2: McCurtain 47, Buffalo Valley 37
MONDAY
G3: McCurtain 49, LeFlore 47
G4: Pittsburg vs. Whitesboro, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
TUESDAY
G5: McCurtain vs. Loser G4, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.
Contact Derek Hatridge at [email protected]