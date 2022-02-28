The Hamden Journal

Crowder advances to area consolation finals

Feb. 28—The Demonettes are one game closer.

Local teams continued their journeys in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B area basketball tournament on Monday, where three local teams were set to play.

Crowder powered its way to a 56-51 win over Webbers Falls, advancing the Demonettes the Class A Area IV consolation finals. The Demonettes will now face off against the loser between Caddo and Strother at 6:30 p.m. in Shawnee on Tuesday for a spot in the Class A State Tournament.

Here are the complete brackets for local Class A-B girls teams:

CLASS A

AREA II

AT KELLYVILLE

SATURDAY

G1: Stuart 56, Foyil 26

G2: Ripley 45, Depew 42

MONDAY

G3: Ripley 32, Stuart 28

G4: Okarche vs. Vanoss, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)

TUESDAY

G5: Ripley vs. Loser G4, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)

AREA IV

AT SHAWNEE

SATURDAY

G1: Crowder 42, Red Oak 28

G2: Webbers Falls 46, Allen 21

MONDAY

G3: Crowder 56, Webbers Falls 51

G4: Caddo vs. Strother, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)

TUESDAY

G5: Crowder vs. Loser G4, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)

CLASS B

AREA IV

AT WILBURTON

SATURDAY

G1: LeFlore 56, Stringtown 50

G2: McCurtain 47, Buffalo Valley 37

MONDAY

G3: McCurtain 49, LeFlore 47

G4: Pittsburg vs. Whitesboro, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)

TUESDAY

G5: McCurtain vs. Loser G4, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)

This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.

