Critics Think Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Latest Question About COVID Stinks

Critics looked askance at far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after she asked a question about the coronavirus on her recently-reinstated Twitter account.

The extremist lawmaker, whose personal Twitter profile was banned for 11 months for sharing COVID-19 misinformation, noted how “so many people” still wear masks in a bid to curb the spread of the virus that’s killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. alone.

“I just want to ask you,” she continued. “If a pair of underwear, really thick ones, high quality cotton, can’t protect you from a fart, then how will a mask protect you from covid??”

While masks are now not legally required to be worn in many situations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “masking is a critical public health tool for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask.”

Fart molecules are much smaller than COVID ones.

Greene says she is unvaccinated from COVID and has previously railed against coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates.

“The same way socks aren’t designed to be used as a condom,” replied one.

Added another: “Is this the kind of free speech @elonmusk supports? Asking for a friend.”

