Critics Choice Awards Postponed Due To Covid Concerns; New Date TBA; Motion Picture Academy Postpones Theatre Re-Openings – The Hamden Journal

The Critics Choice Association announced today the postponement of the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards which were to be presented on January 9, 2022.

Here is the statement:

After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022. We are in constant communication with LA County Health Officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority. We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can.

This announcement follows a long list of other postponements or cancellations from Hollywood to Broadway and many points inbetween due to the recent Winter Covid surge and increasing fears of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. The AFI Awards luncheon, the BAFTA tea, the Palm Springs Film Festival Gala, and earlier today the Motion Picture Academy’s Governors Awards have all announced this week either postponements or in some cases outright cancellations. On Monday CCA put out a brief statement that they had intended to forge ahead with their live show, although did not specify if that meant keeping it on January 9 or going to a later date. It is now clear the group plans to go later with details further to come. Unlike the other organizations listed, CCA has broadcast partners for their show which is planned to be telecast live on both The CW and TBS from the newly refurbished Fairmont Century Plaza. It had become abundantly clear that gathering film and television nominees and presenters among others in early January was no longer an option considering the current climate. Stay tuned for further developments.

Additionally other events actually being canceled is a Dune Home Entertainment Release Party scheduled for January 4 that was to feature appearances by director Denis Villeneuve and many artisans who worked on the film. Also today the Motion Picture Academy told members its plans to reopen their Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills , and Linwood Dunn theatre in Hollywood on January 4 for shortlisted film screenings, as well as venues in New York and London, is now put on hold until a later date. The Academy suggests voters check out the films on their digital platform, not exactly the ideal place to consider Visual Effects and Sound excellence among other shortlisted categories.

The Academy however did stress their Museum operations are unaffected by all this. “As of now, there will be no changes to Museum operations. As the Museum is a public-facing institution that relies on public support to stay open, they will remain diligent in adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination and to wear masks on-site. In addition, the Museum has been operating at 50% capacity and requiring timed ticketing to allow for ample space for visitors,” said the Academy to their membership.