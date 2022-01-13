Critics Choice Awards Move to March, the Same Day as BAFTA Awards

The Critics Choice Association has announced that it will hold the 2022 Critics Choice Awards ceremony on March 13, the same day as the BAFTA Awards, after being delayed from January.

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will host the 27th Critics Choice Awards at an in-person event at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, Calif. The CW and TBS will air a live broadcast of the ceremony at 7 p.m. ET.

In late December, the Critics Choice Association announced it would delay its 2022 awards ceremony due to concerns over the surge in COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. The event was originally set to take place on Jan. 9.

“Following the science and tracking the course of the omicron variant, we believe that March 13th will be the right day to properly honor the finest achievements in film and television during the past year,” said the organization’s CEO Joey Berlin. “We could have proceeded with our original date with limited attendance or switched to a virtual awards show like we did last year, but we decided to wait until we could safely gather in person and truly celebrate with the creative community, industry leaders and our CCA members all together in one beautiful setting for all the world to see.”

Notably, the Critics Choice Awards are now set to take place the same evening as the BAFTAs, another major stop in the awards season. The Critics Choice Awards faced an onslaught of busy Sundays for television networks and the city of Los Angeles in looking for a date to reschedule. Super Bowl LVI, the NBA All-Star Game and the SAG Awards all take place on consecutive Sundays in February. Additionally, the Academy Awards is hosting its annual luncheon for nominees on March 7, while the Los Angeles marathon will take place in Century City on March 20.

Sources say that the BAFTAs and CCAs have communicated on the matter and that there is a mutual understanding between the two organizations.

The final round of voting for this year’s Critics Choice Awards will take place on March 9-11. “West Side Story” and “Belfast” dominated this year’s batch of nominees. See the full list of nominations here.

