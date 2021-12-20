Critics Choice Awards Going Ahead With Televised Live Show January 9 – Promises Safest Show Ever – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal



After much speculation today in which a number of early January awards events such as AFI, Palm Springs, BAFTA tea and more have either postponed or canceled plans to hold their events due to Covid complications, the televised (on The CW and TBS) January 9th Critics Choice Awards plans to go ahead with their show at the Fairmont Century Plaza as originally planned. Safety guidelines have been put in place during the past weeks and will be overseen I am told by the same organization that handled the recent Kennedy Center Honors which was attended by much of Washington D. C. including the President and First Lady. Those health precautions including required tests and full vaccination are among the strictest in place. Despite reports to contrary sources at the CCA say absolutely no one and no studio has changed their plans to to participate in person.at this point.

Here is the just released statement from the CAA:

“The Critics Choice Association is working with LA County Public Health Officials and a premiere Covid Compliance service, and at this time, we are currently still planning to host an in-person 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, following the strictest and safest protocols, including mandatory proof of vaccination, negative PCR tests 48 hours in advance, proper social distancing and masking requirements. We will continue to carefully monitor the situation as events progress.”

Last year you might recall the Critics Choice Awards were forced into a virtual format like many other shows but has been bound and determined to go live again once more in a key kickoff position in the season. The statement just released tonight does give some room for continuing developments by saying they will “continue to carefully monitor the situation as events progress”, but for now at least the CCA is staying put with their original plans to deliver a 27th annual gala awards show honoring movies and television on Sunday January 9. Stay tuned. (Full Disclosure: I am a member of the CCA).