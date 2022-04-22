Critics Catch Mike Pompeo's 'Freudian Slip' On Fox News

Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump’s former secretary of state, left critics bemused on Thursday with an apparent slip-up on Fox News that some commenters viewed as a rare moment of honesty.

“Why does the left act as if conservatives are a bigger threat to America than the” Chinese Communist Party? Fox News’ Laura Ingraham asked Pompeo.

“Because, in fact, we often are,” replied Pompeo, a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender, before launching into his talking point attacking “the left” for what he called its “deep ties” to communism.

A roasting inevitably ensued:

