Critical Steve Kerr says Warriors look like they’re playing pick-up basketball

Kerr says Dubs look like they’re playing pick-up basketball originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steve Kerr did not mince his words after the Warriors’ 128-114 loss to the rebuilding Detroit Pistons on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Speaking with reporters postgame, Kerr noted that the team needs to be more in tune with both sides of the ball if they are going to turn things around in the 2022-23 NBA season.

“I always talk about the game being connected and it just feels like we’re putting ourselves in tough spots offensively and then that translates to defense and then we’re late in either in transition or on rotations and we just can’t stop fouling,” Kerr said.

“38 more free throws tonight, we talk about it every day but something has to click with our guys.”

Although the Pistons committed more fouls than the Warriors (25-24), Detroit hit 34 of 38 free-throw attempts. Moreover, the Pistons drained 42.4 percent of their 3-point attempts (14-of-33) and had four players score 20 or more points.

The Pistons also outscored the Warriors in fast break points (13-6) and second-chance points (20-11) and led by as many as 19 points.

Kerr noted that how the Warriors play on one end of the floor ultimately dictates how they play throughout the game.

“I don’t think they’re all just blatant hacks — I think the way we’re playing is affecting our defense,” Kerr continued. “I think it looks like a pick-up game out there.”

In the end, Kerr says that this Warriors squad has to play with purpose and grit if they want to get back into the win column.

“Until we do, then we’re going to be experiencing games like this where [we] just never quite get the traction you need to build momentum,” Kerr concluded.

Kerr already has stated that the Warriors’ defense needs to improve on communication and transition defense but it seems more practice is needed on that end of the floor if Golden State is going to have a realistic chance of repeating as champions.

Story continues

RELATED: Dray hopes Dubs build good habits ‘sooner rather than later’

Although Warriors star Steph Curry has scored 30 or more points in six of Golden State’s first seven games and Jordan Poole is showing that he can take over the offense in stretches, it’s clear offense alone can’t win games.

Nevertheless, Warrior fans are hopeful that Kerr’s message can light a fire under their team.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast