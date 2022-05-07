Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Reveals Name of Newborn Daughter Following Twin Brother’s Death

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner Reveals Name of Newborn Daughter Following Twin Brother’s Death. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdQcTPHMz1k/ ; TURIN, ITALY – DECEMBER 05: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus poses for a picture with his November 2020 MVP trophy prior to the Serie A match between Juventus and Torino FC at Allianz Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Turin, Italy. Football Stadiums around Italy remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Georgina Rodríguez/Instagram; Valerio Pennicino/Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are celebrating new life.

As the Portuguese soccer star, 37, and partner Georgina Rodríguez continue to mourn the death of their newborn son, they revealed the name and birthdate of the baby boy’s surviving twin sister on Saturday.

“Bella Esmeralda 💚 180422,” Rodríguez, 28, captioned a series of adorable photos on Instagram of the baby girl sleeping.

RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photo of His Newborn Daughter After Losing Twin Boy: ‘Forever Love’

They previously announced their loss, as well as the birth of Bella, in a joint statement shared last month.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” they wrote. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” the parents added.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez have since been met with an outpouring of love and support from his fans and fellow players. Manchester United fans led a minute of applause last month during the seventh minute of a match, in honor of the mourning dad’s jersey number.

The couple previously announced they were expecting a second set of twins in October, sharing a photo of the two of them in bed, holding up their sonogram photos.

RELATED VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Newborn Son, Says Birth of His Twin Sister ‘Gives Us Strength’

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you,” he captioned the post.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez have been together since 2017 and they welcomed daughter Alana Martina, 4, later that year. He is also father to son Cristiano Jr., 11, and 4½-year-old twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo.