Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico ‘practically impossible’ as Man United announce Lisandro Martinez deal

The Premier League returns next week and both Manchester United and Chelsea look set to define the final weeks of the transfer window with their business yet to conclude. While Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to train with his agent Jorge Mendes, eager for showdown talks over his future, Frenkie De Jong’s position appears pivotal to the landscape in European football with Barcelona desperate to sell, United seemingly keen to buy, but now the Dutch maestro, content to stay at the Camp Nou, has reportedly hinted at a move to Chelsea. United have not changed their stance over Ronaldo it seems, insisting he is not for sale, while the lack of interest since Ronaldo’s agent Mendes looked across Europe for interest could also see the marriage extended for a further season.

Now, the 37-year-old is expected to sit down with new United manager Erik ten Hag after arriving at the club’s Carrington training base this morning. Ronaldo was due to return to training with the rest of United’s international players on 4 July but remained in Portugal, citing a “family issue”. Sir Alex Ferguson has also arrived at United’s training ground this morning, and could be set to take part in talks on Ronaldo’s future.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have encountered more difficulty getting a target over the line after a late intervention from Barcelona in the race to sign defender Jules Kounde. The Sevilla star will cost in excess of £50m with Barcelona poised to trump the Blues again after landing former Leeds star Raphinha. The Mail reports Leicester have rejected a £15m bid from Monaco for Boubakary Soumare. And Leicester are willing to consider big-money offers for James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho in order to raise funds to strengthen the squad, the Telegraph claims. Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:

Transfer News and Rumours

Lisandro Martinez: Manchester United complete £55m signing of Ajax defender

13:03 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United have completed the £55.3m signing of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez on a three-year contract with the option of an additional year.

United agreed an initial £46.8m deal for Martinez earlier this month – plus another £8.5m in add-ons – subject to the 24-year-old passing a medical and UK visa requirements.

Martinez attended the Carrington training ground on Tuesday for the first time and is now officially a United player, becoming the third signing of the Erik ten Hag era.

Manchester United complete £55m signing of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez

Everton progress Dwight McNeil talks with Burnley

12:50 , Jack Rathborn

Everton are in talks to sign Burnley midfielder Dwight McNeil.

The Telegraph report talks are going well and a deal is close.

McNeil has also been linked with Newcastle, who were keen on Jack Harrison, but Leeds appear determined to keep the former Man City winger.

(Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo: Bayern Munich discussed signing Manchester United forward, CEO reveals

12:34 , Jack Rathborn

Bayern Munich discussed the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United but decided not to pursue the idea.

The 37-year-old forward’s future at Old Trafford has been the subject of intense speculation after he told the club he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League.

A number of reports had also linked him with a potential move to the German champions.

The Portuguese, who scored 24 goals in all competitions for United last season as they finished sixth in the league and missed out on Champions League qualification, did not join the squad for the pre-season tour starting in Thailand, citing family issues.

Bayern Munich discussed signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Man Utd, CEO reveals

Newcastle draft in sporting performance expert Sir Dave Brailsford

12:19 , Jack Rathborn

Newcastle have drafted in sporting performance expert Sir Dave Brailsford to address their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Brailsford, who masterminded the rise of British cycling on track and road with his concentration on marginal gains, shared his thoughts with the Magpies’ coaching staff and players during their pre-season training camp in Lisbon on Sunday evening.

Head coach Eddie Howe told the club’s official website: “I have been aware of Sir Dave’s approach and his incredible achievements at the very elite level of sport for a long time and I was delighted to finally meet him.

“He has overseen so much success in specific disciplines, but his principles are transferable to any competitive sporting environment.

“It was great for him to spend some time with the group, to share his insights and to stimulate thought and discussion as we approach the new season.”

Newcastle draft in sporting performance expert Sir Dave Brailsford

Man Utd left-back Fernandez joins Preston on loan

12:06 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United have allowed their Under-23s Player of the Year Alvaro Fernandez to join Preston on loan for the season.

The Spain Under-19 international left-back, who United signed from Real Madrid in 2020, will get his first taste of senior football with the Championship club.

Fernandez has played for United in the EFL Trophy and was on the bench for Ralf Rangnick’s side against Chelsea in April but, with new manager Erik ten Hag signing Tyrell Malacia, United have chosen to let the 19-year-old spend the season at North End.

He was at Deepdale on Saturday to watch Preston lose 2-1 to Leicester in a pre-season friendly. Ryan Lowe’s side start their Championship campaign against Wigan on Saturday.

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg and Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer enjoyed successful loan spells at Preston last season as North End are gaining a reputation for improving Premier League youngsters.

Fulham sign Kevin Mbabu from

11:54 , Jack Rathborn

Fulham have completed the signing of Swiss right-back Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg for £6.5m deal.

The 27-year-old has penned a three-year deal at Craven Cottage with a one-year option.

Mbabu is the newly-promoted side’s fourth summer signing, following Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Manor Solomon.

Cristiano Ronaldo has one-on-one meeting with Erik ten Hag

11:42 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United remain resolute in their stance that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale, according to a report from The Athletic this morning.

The Portuguese had a one-on-one meeting with Erik ten Hag on Tuesday but did not train with his teammates, instead completing fitness and medical tests.

Atletico Madrid remain the only club strongly linked with Ronaldo, with Antoine Griezmann thought to be available.

But the prospect of a swap deal appears unlikely at this stage.

Barcelona won’t stop with Jules Kounde signing

11:30 , Jack Rathborn

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is continuing to push for senior additions this summer – even though they haven’t been able to register those they have already brought in, and even before Jules Kounde comes in.

They are fighting Chelsea for him and are confident of sealing the deal, but even if he arrives, Xavi wants Inigo Martinez in as well in a new-look defensive line, report Sport.

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski are among their other deals this summer but Barca need to offload players, with Frenkie de Jong still yet to decide his future amid a debate with Barcelona over unpaid fees.

Chelsea Women sign academy striker Emma Thompson

11:18 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea Women have signed Emma Thompson on a two-year deal.

The deal with the WSL champions includes the option to extend the contract by a further year.

The 18-year-old heads out on loan to Championship side Lewes FC.

Thompson said: “It’s a dream come true to sign my first pro for Chelsea. I’m really excited to get started and I’m also looking forward to continuing my development with Lewes.”

Chelsea could block Alonso exit to Barcelona

11:06 , Jack Rathborn

The Guardian carry a line on a possible Chelsea non-transfer, with Thomas Tuchel so unhappy that Barcelona might snare Jules Kounde from under their noses that he may opt to intervene and stop Marcos Alonso from joining the Camp Nou club.

They are reportedly keen to land him for €10m, but Chelsea were supposedly also hoping to land Lewandowski this summer, who also went to Barca.

No more playing nicely if Kounde doesn’t join, then.

Nottingham Forest ready for 12th summer signing

10:55 , Jack Rathborn

More than a whole new team – quite incredible work from Nottingham Forest heading towards August.

Sky report they are set to seal the deal with Orel Mangala, a midfielder with Stuttgart who is set to become Forest’s 12th new addition since being promoted back to the Premier League.

The deal is worth £12.7m and takes their total spending to over £73m, if and when it goes through.

Alex Moreno, the Real Betis left-back, is also still in their sights, says Dharmesh Sheth.

Leeds may turn to Ben Foster as cover

10:42 , Jack Rathborn

Leeds United have been busy this window already but a backup option for Ilan Meslier could be the next port of call.

Thankfully for them they won’t have to look very hard or far, as Ben Foster is ready and willing to do the job, according to HITC, with the former Watford stopper available on a free transfer.

Kristoffer Klaesson is Leeds’ alternative keeper, but Jesse Marsch reportedly wants more experience to call upon if needed.

Barcelona ask Jules Kounde to help them hijack Chelsea transfer

10:30 , Jack Rathborn

Barcelona have pleaded for patience from Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, as they attempt to hijack his move to Chelsea.

While the London club have agreed a £50m-plus fee with Sevilla and have the principles of a deal done, Barcelona have not yet made a formal bid, due to the need now to sell players.

Barcelona ask Jules Kounde to help them hijack Chelsea transfer

Barcelona president hints Lionel Messi could make sensation return from PSG

10:20 , Jack Rathborn

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hinted that Lionel Messi may make a sensational return to Camp Nou.

In a recent interview, he said he hopes the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner can make a comeback, stating the Messi “chapter” isn’t over.

“I think it’s our responsibility to try to find a moment to fix that chapter, which is still open and hasn’t closed, so it turns out like it should have, and has a more beautiful ending,” Laporta said.

Messi departed Barcelona in tears last summer as the club could not afford to renew his contract.

Barcelona president hints Lionel Messi could make sensation return from PSG

Aaron Ramsey: Juventus terminate Welsh midfielder’s contract

10:10 , Jack Rathborn

Aaron Ramsey has left Juventus after having his contract officially terminated, the Italian club have announced.

The Wales midfielder had struggled to carve out a regular role for himself in the Serie A side’s line-up since switching from Arsenal on a free transfer in 2019, playing fewer than 50 games in the Italian top flight across three years.

His 23 league appearances in his debut campaign were ultimately the best tally he managed, while last term he featured only three times in the opening weeks of the season before injury issues saw him sidelined until the new year.

Ramsey spent the final three months of the season on loan at Rangers in Scotland, but his fortunes did not improve there either as he played only a handful of times and, despite reaching the Europa League final with the Gers, he ultimately missed the decisive penalty in the shootout against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Juventus terminate Aaron Ramsey’s contract

Gianluca Scamacca realises ‘dream’ with £30m move to West Ham

10:00 , Jack Rathborn

Gianluca Scamacca believes West Ham is the perfect fit for him after the Italy international signed a five-year contract following his move from Sassuolo.

The fee for the 23-year-old, whose contract includes the option to extend for a further 12 months, is understood to be around £30million and ends manager David Moyes’ long search for a recognised centre-forward.

“I’ve waited a long time for this moment – it’s been a dream to play in the Premier League,” Scamacca, who scored 16 goals in Serie A last season, told the club’s official website.

The transfer appears to be a real coup for Moyes with Scamacca, who scored 16 goals in 36 matches in Serie A last season, also linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Moyes has had to rely on Michail Antonio to lead his attack since the Hammers sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax in January last year.

Gianluca Scamacca realises ‘dream’ with £30m move to West Ham

Napoli set to beat Everton to sign Korean defender Kim Min-Jae

09:50 , Jack Rathborn

Fenerbahce defender Kim Min-Jae is set to complete a move to Napoli.

The South Korea international represents a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly and has been pictured by Gianluca Di Marzio arriving for his medical at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome.

Kim will cost £16.9m, the price of his release clause, with the Azzurri fending off competition from Rennes and Everton.

Xavi: Lionel Messi return to Barcelona this summer is impossible

09:40 , Jack Rathborn

Barcelona boss Xavi has dismissed hopes of bringing Lionel Messi back to the club this summer, labelling the chances as “impossible”.

The Argentina forward has one more year to run on his Paris Saint-Germain deal and has struggled since his Camp Nou departure.

But Xavi hinted that the club could revisit a return for the 35-year-old down the line, stating: “we will see in the future. It’s not the time to talk about him.”

Lewis Dunk committed to Brighton for rest of career

09:30 , Jack Rathborn

Lewis Dunk is keen to remain at Brighton for the rest of his career.

The Seagulls captain has told Sky Sports News that he hopes to be a “one-club man” after starting his career coming through the academy on the south coast.

The 30-year-old has three more years on his contract at the Amex.

‘You never know’: Ajax admit Manchester United target Antony could leave

09:20 , Jack Rathborn

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder maintains “you never know” when asked whether Antony will stay at the Dutch club amid Manchester United links.

The Brazilian forward is high on Erik ten Hag’s wanted list and has three years left on his contract in Amsterdam.

Schreuder tells Ziggo Sport: “We are assuming that we can keep this squad together. But I know, and everyone knows, that in football you never know”.

(Getty Images)

Juventus set to keen Tottenham target Weston McKennie after Paul Pogba injury?

09:10 , Jack Rathborn

Juventus may resist Tottenham’s efforts to siged States midfielder Weston McKennie after Juventus team-mate Paul Pogba suffered a knee injury.

The Mail report that McKennie could now stay in Turin for the time being, with Pogba out until September.

Antonio Conte was hoping to strengthen his midfield with, McKennie likely to cost £34m.

Spurs director of football Fabio Paratici took McKennie to Turin from Schalke, initially on loan, and had been rumoured to make another move for the 23-year-old.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea want a defender, any defender…no, not Thilo Kehrer

09:00 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea have been anxiously waiting to see if their move for Jules Kounde goes through or not, with Barcelona hoping he sticks around for a little while longer at joins them, instead.

As a result, the Blues have been linked with or have enquired over a range of others: Gvardiol, Kimpembe, Upamecano and plenty of others have all been linked.

And, apparently, PSG’s Thilo Kehrer was offered to Thomas Tuchel – but he wasn’t interested at all, says German journalist Christian Falk.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid ‘practically impossible’

08:50 , Jack Rathborn

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has denied any interest in Cristiano Ronaldo, maintaining that stories surrounding a move for the Manchester United star have been “invented”.

El Partidazo de Cope report that a deal for the Portuguese is “practically impossible”.

Ronaldo returned to Carrington with agent Jorge Mendes on Tuesday for talks over his future, with the market seemingly lacking options even if United were to sanction his exit.

“I don’t know who invented this story about Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid. It’s definitely not true,” Cerezo told radio show El Partidazo de COPE. “It’s practically impossible for him to come to Atletico Madrid.”

Leicester owner: No offers yet for Youri Tielemans

08:40 , Jack Rathborn

Leicester City owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha maintains there are no offers for Youri Tielemans.

Linked with a move to Arsenal throughout the summer, the Belgian midfielder has one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

But for now it seems likely he will remain a key part to Brendan Rodgers’ side for the upcoming season.

“It’s nothing,” said Srivaddhanaprabha. “There haven’t been any offers yet. There hasn’t been anything concrete or a proposition yet.”

Juventus keen on Timo Werner and Anthony Martial after failing to strike Alvaro Morata deal

08:30 , Jack Rathborn

Juventus will consider Timo Werner and Anthony Martial as contingency options if they cannot bring Alvaro Morata back to Turin from Atletico Madrid.

Sky Sports report that the Old Lady could move for the Chelsea forward, also wanted by former club RB Leipzig, to complete a new-look attack alongside Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria.

Juve resisted the £29.7m option to buy when Morata’s two-year loan expired, while Martial is back and under consideration in Erik ten Hag’s United after a loan to Sevilla last season.

Luis Suarez negotiating over MLS move

08:20 , Jack Rathborn

Former Liverpool forward Luis Suarez has left Atletico Madrid this summer and his next move looks set to be in the Americas…but it’s not yet certain which one.

Uruguayan journalist Rodrigo Romano reports that a Western Conference side in MLS want him to sign now, to see out the remainder of this season and all of next two on a contract running until winter 2024, as they try to fight their way into the play-offs.

However, Suarez is only keen at present to make the switch after the World Cup in Qatar this winter – and in the meantime he wants to return home and play for Nacional, the team he made his senior breakthrough with. Negotiations are ongoing, Romano says.

Frenkie De Jong ‘prefers Chelsea move to Manchester United’

08:11 , Jack Rathborn

Frenkie De Jong would prefer to join Chelsea over Manchester United, report Sport.

But the Blues are unwilling to pay as high a price for the Dutch midfielder, with Barcelona desperate to push him out the door to balance their books.

The Spanish giants want De Jong to take a paycut, but there has been a reluctance so far from the player’s side, despite his happiness at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona want €80m for the 24-year-old, with Bernardo Silva still a key target the Catalan publication reports.

They conclude that either “Chelsea get smart” or De Jong will likely extend his stay in Spain.

Chelsea ‘offer Timo Werner to RB Leipzig’ as Jule Kounde talks rumble on

07:59 , Jack Rathborn

The Guardian, meanwhile, writes Chelsea’s move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is in “danger of collapsing”. The paper says Barcelona are refusing to end their pursuit of the 23-year-old defender and are “increasingly optimistic” they can land the France international.

In more Blues news, Metro reports via Foot Mercato that the club have offered Germany striker Timo Werner, 26, to RB Leipzig in order to beat Paris St Germain to the signing of France defender Nordi Mukiele, 24, from the Bundesliga club.

Chelsea ‘offer Timo Werner to RB Leipzig’ as Jule Kounde talks rumble on