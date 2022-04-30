Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photo of His Late Baby Boy: ‘Forever Love’

Cristiano Ronaldo posts new pic with son. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc-IQ6OrDHL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to mourn the loss of his newborn son.

On Saturday, the Manchester United player posted a touching photo of himself and his late baby boy two weeks after his death.

The picture shows Ronaldo holding his son while the little one cuddles in his arms. “Forever Love…❤️🙏🏽,” the soccer star wrote in the Instagram caption.

Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez announced the passing of one of their twins, a baby boy, in a heartbreaking post on social media on April 18.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo wrote. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The Portuguese athlete continued by thanking their doctors and nurses for “all their expert care and support.”

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” he concluded the post.

Friends and fellow soccer stars Karim Benzama and Pelé both commented on Saturday’s post offering their support. “May God Bless 🙏🏽❤️,” Pelé wrote.

Ronaldo, who is also dad to 4-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 4-year-old daughter Alana Martina, and 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr, announced on Instagram on Oct. 28 that he was expecting twins.

The Manchester United athlete shared the news alongside a photo of himself lying in bed with Rodríguez while holding up ultrasound photos. He also included a sweet snapshot of himself hanging out with his four other kids.

Since sharing the news of the baby’s passing, the couple shared on Instagram that they have returned home with their newborn daughter.

Cristiano Ronaldo and family share update on loss of baby boy

Cristiano Ronaldo/instagram

“Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us,” the couple wrote alongside a family photo featuring their infant daughter. “We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family.”

“Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world. 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻,” they concluded the bittersweet post.