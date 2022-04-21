Cristiano Ronaldo Shares First Family Photo with Newborn Daughter Since Announcing Death of Son

Cristiano Ronaldo and family share update on loss of baby boy

Cristiano Ronaldo/instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez are feeling grateful for the outpouring of support they’ve received since the death of their newborn son.

On Thursday, the couple shared on Instagram that they have returned home with their newborn daughter, just days after the pair announced that the newborn daughter’s twin brother had died.

“Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us,” the couple writes alongside a family photo featuring their infant daughter. “We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family.”

“Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world. 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻,” they conclude the bittersweet post.

RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Newborn Son, Says Birth of His Twin Sister ‘Gives Us Strength’

On Monday, the soccer star, 37, shared the heartbreaking news about the death of their son with a post on social media.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo wrote. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Ronaldo continued by thanking their doctors and nurses for “all their expert care and support.”

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” he concluded the post, signed by him and Rodríguez.

Ronaldo, who is also dad to 4-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 4-year-old daughter Alana Martina, and 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr, announced on Instagram Oct. 28 that he was expecting twins.

Earlier on Thursday, Ronaldo thanked the fans at Anfield stadium in Merseyside, England, for their tribute to his family during Tuesday night’s game. Manchester United confirmed on Tuesday that their star player would miss the team’s game against Liverpool that evening.

“One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the minute-long applause at the game.

In the wake of the tragedy, soccer clubs and players sent heartfelt condolences to the couple.

“Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time,” Ronaldo’s team, Manchester United, commented below his heartbreaking Instagram post.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Georgina and the whole family during this time,” echoed Juventus, whom the forward played for from 2018 to 2021.