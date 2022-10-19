Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United bench for tunnel in 90th minute (video)

Cristiano Ronaldo had seen enough from Manchester United vs Tottenham, heading down the tunnel in the 90th-minute in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

As the stadium celebrated a big win, singing “Fred Will Tear You Apart”, Ronaldo couldn’t wait to get into the team room despite the Red Devils holding two more subs in the game.

It will be interesting to hear what Erik Ten Hag has to say about Ronaldo’s exit, surely not something he’d prefer to talk about after out-foxing Antonio Conte to keep United in the thick of the top-four chase.

Perhaps Ronaldo has a good reason for skipping town early, or maybe Ten Hag will provide cover for the 37-year-old Portuguese star.

But Ronaldo will certainly have known how it would look to leave the match early, especially when there was limited stoppage time and he’d merely have to wait a few minute to appear to be a good member of the team.

United faces old foes Chelsea at the weekend, so this is unneeded drama as fans and pundits would’ve predicted Ronaldo was being saved for the weekend in a congested week of fixtures.

Erik Ten Hag reaction when asked about Ronaldo’s early exit

“I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory.”

Cristiano Ronaldo video: Manchester United star leaves early

