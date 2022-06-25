Cristian Javier, two Astros relievers toss combined no-hitter vs. Yankees

Houston Astros starter Cristian Javier and two relievers combined on a no-hitter against the New York Yankees on Saturday, befuddling the powerful lineup en route to a 3-0 victory at Yankee Stadium.

In the ninth, Ryan Pressly, who allowed a game-tying three-run homer to Aaron Hicks in a 7-6 loss Thursday, struck out Anthony Rizzo and Josh Donaldson and got Giancarlo Stanton to ground out to third for the final out.

It was the 14th no-hitter in Astros history, and the Yankees were no-hit for only the eighth time in their history.

Javier was dominant, throwing 115 pitches, 71 for strikes in seven innings and struck out 13 batters, while only walking one.

Hector Neris worked around two walks in the eighth, but didn’t allow a hit.

Cristian Javier reacts after striking out Gleyber Torres in the top of the seventh on Saturday.

This is the second time in the past 20 years that the Astros have thrown a combined no-hitter in the Bronx. On June 11, 2003, six Houston pitchers – Roy Oswalt, Pete Munro, Kirk Sarloos, Brad Lidge, Octavio Dotel and Billy Wagner – held New York hitless at the old Yankee Stadium.

The Astros, with the second-best record in the American League, got their runs on a J.J. Matijevic home run off Gerrit Cole in the 7th, and Jose Altuve taking a 96 mph Michael King sinker and depositing it into the second deck to give Houston a 2-0 lead in the 8th.

Pinch hitter Yuli Gurriel singled to center to drive in another run in the 9th.

It was third no-hitter in the majors this season.

On April 29, the New York Mets behind Tylor Megill, Drew Smith, Edwin Diaz, Seth Lugo and Joely Rodriguez combined to no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers shut down the Tampa Bay Rays with his own gem on May 10.

