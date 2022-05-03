Cristela Alonzo Sets Second Netflix Comedy Special ‘Middle Classy’ – The Hamden Journal

Cristela Alonzo is returning to Netflix for her second comedy special. Middle Classy, a follow-up to her 2016 comedy special, Lower Classy, will premiere globally on Netflix on June 28.

The special is produced by Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions, and Hurwitz also directs.

In Middle Classy, with more money and a smile big enough to show off her hard earned new teeth, Cristela is living the American Dream. She hilariously shares the joys of aging in her forties, her first ever experience with a gyno, and the importance of family.

Alonzo also executive produces, along with Hurwitz and Sykes.

Alonzo became the first Latina to create, produce and star in her own network sitcom, ABC’s Cristela, in 2014. She simultaneously guest hosted on the network’s popular talk show series The View. Alonzo made history again by becoming the first Latina to lead a Disney Pixar film when she voiced the part of Cruz Ramirez in Cars 3. She most recently portrayed Hestor on HBO’s His Dark Materials, recurred on The Upshaws and hosted the first season of CW’s competition series Legends of the Hidden Temple.