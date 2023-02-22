Crispr Therapeutics: FDA Filing on Sickle Cell Gene Therapy Is Almost Done

An approval filing for a breakthrough treatment of sickle cell disease should be done by March,



Crispr Therapeutics



said, highlighting the company’s lead in a competitive area of medical research and triggering a gain in the stock.

If approved, the exa-cel treatment from Crispr (ticker: CRSP) and its partner



Vertex Pharmaceuticals



(VRTX) would be the first U.S.-marketed therapy based on Crispr—a Nobel-winning technology that rewrites faulty genes. Patients who received the one-time treatment in clinical trials have remained free of the red blood cell disorder‘s agonizing symptoms.