‘Criminal Nature’ Drama Pilot Not Moving Forward At ABC, ‘The Company You Keep’ – The Hamden Journal

ABC will not be moving forward with drama pilot Criminal Nature, from Rashad Raisani, 20th Television and A+E Studios. Criminal Nature was one of two remaining “second cycle” ABC pilots that had not heard their fates, along with fellow drama The Company You Keep, starring and executive produced by This Is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia. I hear the latter continues to look promising for a series pickup. Like drama pilot Will Trent, which just picked up to series, The Company You Keep also had started a writers room in anticipation of a series order. In another encouraging sign,The Company You Keep also has brought on seasoned writer-producer Phil Klemmer as co-showrunner, I hear.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

Starring Michaela McManus, Parker Young and Ian Duff and written by Raisani, Criminal Nature (fka untitled National Parks project) was a soapy procedural set in the stunning world of America’s great outdoors. The story revolved around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.

Raisani executive produced with A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. 20th Television produced in association with A+E Studios.