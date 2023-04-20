Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin dropped in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting on the set of his movie “Rust” have been dropped, sources told The Post.

Baldwin, 65, was charged with involuntary manslaughter over the Oct. 21, 2021 shooting of the 45-year-old cinematographer on the New Mexico set of the western movie, after a prop pistol he was using for a scene fired a real bullet.

He had always maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to the charges, brought by the Santa Fe District Attorney.

In a statement to The Post, Baldwin’s lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said; “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

‘Rust’ director Joel Souza was also wounded in the on-set shooting.





The charges against Baldwin have been dropped. Santa Fe County Sheriff





Hutchins was shot on the set of the movie.

Filming for the movie is set to resume in Montana this week.

A second person charged with involuntary manslaughter alongside Baldwin, the film’s former armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is still facing charges in connection with the shooting.

A spokesperson for the Santa Fe District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment.

This is a developing story please check back for updates