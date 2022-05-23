‘Crimes Of The Future’ Nabs Six-Minute Standing Ovation: Cannes – The Hamden Journal

There’s a lot of weird fetishes in this world, which we won’t go into, but for David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future, the new sex is surgery.

The dystopian future, hipster pic starring Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux as a performance art couple obsessed with being operated on, and the former getting his organs tattooed to club crowd spectacle scored a six-minute standing ovation after the credits rolled here at its Cannes Film Festival premiere. Kristen Stewart plays a worker in an organ organization (yes), who is bedazzled on Viggo’s Saul Tenser and crushes on him; yearning to be the new woman in his life, taking over for Seydoux’s Caprice.

Like Croisette swirled gelato, Cronenberg is a fave here at Cannes, Crimes of the Future repping his 6th time at the festival; his last movie being eight years ago, Maps to the Stars. Of all his pics that have played here, only the notorious Crash in 1996, about another subculture who get off from car crashes, has walked away with a festival award, that being the Jury Special Prize. The critically panned movie starred James Spader and Holly Hunter.

The Hamden Journal was sitting with other trade journos in the air rafter seats and only one person in our section opted to leave during the brutal body part movie — and never come back.

