The Michael B. Jordan directed threequel drew $5.45M from Thursday night previews.

This easily beats the $3.6M previews of Creed II and the $1.4M from Creed which were both Tuesday previews before those pics’ Thanksgiving run.

The MGM title reps a big return for streamer Amazon to the big screen with wide releases after a largely theatrical day-and-date business strategy with its Prime Video service.