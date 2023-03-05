‘Creed III’ Has Knockout $100M+ Global Opening – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: MGM’s Creed III is enjoying a knockout opening weekend, punching up $100.4M globally. Of that, $41.8M is from 75 international box office markets. Domestically, the Michael B Jordan-directed movie opened to a franchise record and the best debut ever for a sports title.

Internationally, this is also the biggest opening for the franchise. In like-for-like markets and using today’s exchange rates, the film is tracking 109% ahead of the original Creed and 25% over Creed II. Even at historical exchange rates, the Jordan, Jonathan Majors and Tessa Thompson-starrer still tracks ahead of both films at (+93%/+18%).

The threequel is the first major picture released overseas by Warner Bros under a multi-year pact that was entered with Amazon-owned MGM last August.

France was the lead market with a $7.7M No. 1 on 633 screens, propelled by strong scores and coming in ahead of the two previous titles by 73% and 32%, respectively. Jordan also visited Paris’ Le Grand Rex cinema as part of the publicity tour.

He followed that up with the European premiere in London in mid-February. The UK, which bowed Creed III on Friday, grossed $6.1M at No. 1; 136% over the first Creed and 71% above the sequel.

At $4.3M, Germany gave Jordan his 2nd biggest starring start, behind Black Panther. The launch was more than double the previous Creed titles.

Italy ($3.5M) and Mexico ($3M), round out the Top 5, both at No. 1

The filmed-for-IMAX movie notched $9.6M globally in the format, including $3.1M from overseas. France led play for IMAX, beating No Time to Die by 10%.

In other threequel news, Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania saw 53% shrinkage from last weekend, taking $22M in 52 material markets. The offshore cume is now $232.7M for a global tally of $419.5M. It is still expected to cross $500M worldwide.

