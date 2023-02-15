Creed III Final Trailer Previews Adonis’ Toughest Fight Yet

The final Creed III trailer has been released for Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut, which will see him once again play Adonis Creed as he goes up against Jonathan Majors’ Damian. The newest entry in the Rocky spin-off series is set to hit theaters on March 3, 2023.

“After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life,” says the synopsis. “When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.”

Check out the final Creed III trailer below:

The Creed III script was penned by Keenan Coogler (Space Jam: A New Legacy) and Zach Baylin (King Richard) on a story outline from original co-writer/director Ryan Coogler (Black Panther).

Joining Jordan are returning alums Tessa Thompson as Bianca Taylor, Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed, Wood Harris as Tony Evers, and Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago, with franchise newcomer Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson. This would mark the first Rocky film without Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa.

The film is being produced by Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, and David Winkler via Chartoff-Winkler Productions in association with Proximity Media alongside Jonathan Glickman, Jordan, and Coogler, while Adam Rosenberg, Sev Ohanian, and Zinzi Coogler are all set as executive producers.

